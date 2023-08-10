Former Mirage dolphin dies at sanctuary months after transport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dolphin that spent years at The Mirage Las Vegas has died, according to the aquarium the dolphin was moved to.

Huf-N-Puf, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, was transported to Coral World Ocean Park after The Mirage announced it would be getting rid of its infamous Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

The sanctuary confirmed the death in a Facebook post comment saying she had been dealing with an infection since she arrived there.

In February, The Mirage announced that three remaining dolphins would move to Coral World, a nearly two-acre sanctuary.

Coco and Lady Ace, the two other Mirage dolphins, remain at Coral World.

A full statement is below:

Our hearts are broken at losing Huf so soon… we only got to know her for such a short time but we could immediately tell what a wonderful animal she was! She had been fighting an infection since she arrived and our team worked tirelessly for months to support her and ensure she got all the best care and treatment we could possibly give her. Sadly, she never fully stabilized since her arrival in May. Still, we were surprised to lose her so suddenly and with so many unanswered questions. Our veterinarian performed a full and thorough necropsy but we don’t have the final results back and nothing conclusive was discovered during the necropsy.

