Former Mirage dolphin dies at sanctuary months after transport

A trainer, wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, feeds a dolphin at Siegfried...
A trainer, wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, feeds a dolphin at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat during the reopening of the Mirage hotel and casino, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dolphin that spent years at The Mirage Las Vegas has died, according to the aquarium the dolphin was moved to.

Huf-N-Puf, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, was transported to Coral World Ocean Park after The Mirage announced it would be getting rid of its infamous Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

The sanctuary confirmed the death in a Facebook post comment saying she had been dealing with an infection since she arrived there.

In February, The Mirage announced that three remaining dolphins would move to Coral World, a nearly two-acre sanctuary.

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces last 3 remaining dolphins have left property

Coco and Lady Ace, the two other Mirage dolphins, remain at Coral World.

A full statement is below:

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash

Latest News

A 45-year resident of Maui was forced to evacuate due to the fire
45-year Maui resident ‘devastated’ after evacuation
The state's public licensee search website is a great resource to find information about...
Nevada DHHS public database shows potential violations at childcare centers
FOX5 Maui Fire continuing coverage
List of locations accepting donations for victims in Maui wildfires
American Red Cross / File Image
If you’re trying to track down loved ones on Maui, Red Cross could help