Forecast Outlook- 8/10/2023

After showers and thunderstorms rolled across the Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning, we’ll keep a few scattered showers in the forecast this afternoon and early evening. With the moisture sticking around, we’ll maintain the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

We’ll start with sunshine on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 80s and 70s. Skies turn partly cloudy during the afternoon with a slight thunderstorm chance. The best opportunity will be north and east of Las Vegas.

We’re not looking at a washout this weekend, but some pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The best chances will be during the afternoon and early evening. Forecast high temperatures this weekend are at 100° Saturday and 98° Sunday.

Next week is looking drier with temperatures going back up around 105° for the middle of next week.

