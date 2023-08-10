FAA says small plane lands in dry lake bed near Jean Thursday morning

Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine plane landed in a dry lake bed near Jean, Nevada, on Thursday morning.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Remos GX landed in a dry lake bed near Jean, Nevada, around 6:40 a.m. Thursday after the pilot reported engine issues.

The FAA said two people were on board the plane, which had departed from Henderson Executive Airport.

No further information was immediately available.

