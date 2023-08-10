Downtown Summerlin casting Las Vegas Valley youth for upcoming parades

Downtown Summerlin to again host Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin on Thursday announced it is holding public casting events as it looks to find performers for its two upcoming parades.

The shopping center announced the return of the Parade of Mischief Halloween parade and the annual holiday parade for the 2023 season.

BESTAgency is holding open-call auditions for both parades this August. The agency says it is seeking “energetic, enthusiastic youth dancers and performers who love to interact with a crowd.”

According to the release, casting is for youth aged 10+.

Those interested in auditioning for a dancer should be proficient in various dance styles including ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary, and hip hop, organizers note. Female ballet dancers should be proficient in pointe. Tumblers, contortionists, and all specialty acts will be asked to showcase skills

According to the release, those interested in being considered for a mime or puppeteer must be ages 15+.

Those interested in auditioning must come dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume, Downtown Summerlin advises. Performers only need to choose one audition date listed per parade.

Parade of Mischief Halloween Parade Auditions:

Thursday, August 17 and Friday, Aug. 18

4:30 p.m. arrival

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. audition

Holiday Parade Auditions:

Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25

4:30 p.m. arrival

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. audition

The auditions will be held at Millenium Dance Complex, 6675 S. Tenaya Way.

Questions can be directed to dtsparades@best-agencies.com.

