Clark County starts to rewrite street vendor rules, but state law already has a Strip ban

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials have begun the process to allow street vendors, but a newly-passed state law has plenty of mandates - including a ban on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County officials are set to discuss an ordinance and amendments on Tuesday. Senate Bill 92 already provides a framework for county requirements as well as vendor restrictions.

By October 15, Clark County must create an ordinance to essentially bar street vendors from operating along the Resorts Corridor, according to the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus. In SB 92, vendors are only permitted 1,500 feet from a resort, large stadium (more than 20,000 people) and a convention.

Counties or cities can also choose to ban street vendors around schools, houses of worship, pedestrian malls, daycares, recreation centers and parks, according to the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus. Officials have been working to make the bill and its mandates easy for vendors to understand.

Proponents said various concessions on restrictions helped appease concerns, leading to the bill’s passage.

Clark County and other municipalities are required by the new state law to abide by some vendor-friendly mandates. Sellers are allowed on sidewalks. By July 2024, counties and cities must write a law to allow street vendors to operate in neighborhoods, the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus said. SB 92 states that local governments must make a map to show exactly where vendors can operate.

Rule violations will result in various penalties.

Make the Road Nevada has been lobbying legislators for street vendor rights. A spokesperson tells FOX5, they are pushing for the county to make the licensing process simple and affordable, considering the lengthy restrictions.

“This is done as quickly as possible. we know how many people are eager to get their licenses, get out there and sell legally,” Alyssa Cortes said.

Make the Road Nevada and other advocates plan to be there during the meeting on Tuesday.

