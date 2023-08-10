Clark County Fire Department sending 2 dogs to aid Maui

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department is sending two dogs to help with the ongoing wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, the department announced Thursday morning.

Fire Chief John Steinbeck made the announcement moments after the department learned of the request during a press conference already underway.

“We have multiple dogs on our team and right now we got a request to send them to Maui. So we are sending dogs over there to Maui to help with the searches there. They are getting ready right now and we’re going to send at least two dogs and handlers who are search specialists,” Steinbeck said.

The dogs are part of Nevada Task Force One, which is the department’s urban search-and-rescue team and one of 28 national FEMA teams, Steinbeck added.

The dogs being sent are trained to find deceased persons. The handlers and at least one search specialist will also be deployed.

“We got the alert this morning and they are loading up as we speak. That’s a difficult job they are going to go do and we’re proud of them,” he said.

