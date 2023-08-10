Clark County Fire Department sending 2 dogs to aid Maui

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.(Courtesy)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department is sending two dogs to help with the ongoing wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, the department announced Thursday morning.

Fire Chief John Steinbeck made the announcement moments after the department learned of the request during a press conference already underway.

At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County

“We have multiple dogs on our team and right now we got a request to send them to Maui. So we are sending dogs over there to Maui to help with the searches there. They are getting ready right now and we’re going to send at least two dogs and handlers who are search specialists,” Steinbeck said.

The dogs are part of Nevada Task Force One, which is the department’s urban search-and-rescue team and one of 28 national FEMA teams, Steinbeck added.

The dogs being sent are trained to find deceased persons. The handlers and at least one search specialist will also be deployed.

“We got the alert this morning and they are loading up as we speak. That’s a difficult job they are going to go do and we’re proud of them,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
A Las Vegas mother was arrested during the first day of school on Monday after she allegedly...
Las Vegas police: Mom accused of stabbing another parent outside elementary school in road rage
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 2 people detained after 2 shot in central valley
Rayshod Arberry
Las Vegas school custodian charged with sex trafficking

Latest News

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found...
Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
US judge clears way for Nevada mustang roundup to continue despite deaths of 31 wild horses
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
FAA says small plane lands in dry lake bed near Jean Thursday morning
Las Vegas police: Mom accused of stabbing another parent outside elementary school in road rage