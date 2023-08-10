Clark County announces results of 2023 Homeless Census

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care (SNHCoC) released the results of the 2023 Southern Nevada Homeless Census.

According to a media release, the annual survey is conducted during the last ten days in January to assess the number of unhoused residents in the Southern Nevada area and provide support services for those in need. The census, conducted in collaboration with Clark County, the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care, professional service providers, community volunteers and outreach workers, helps count sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the region.

The release of the Homeless Census Count underscores the ongoing need in our region to address and manage homelessness. While these numbers capture a moment in time, they reinforce what our social service teams and community partners are dealing with each day as they interface with those who are unhoused and work to connect them with temporary shelter, wraparound services, and eventually permanent shelter. Clark County has served thousands of people who have experienced homelessness over the past few challenging years, and we will continue to foster innovative solutions to best serve our vulnerable populations.

The 2023 Census identified 6,556 individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of the count, demonstrating “the ongoing need for comprehensive support and resources,” according to the county. Of the total count, 40% (2,654) were found to be sheltered while 60% (3,912) were unsheltered.

The county noted that the count revealed a diverse range of demographics among the homeless population, emphasizing the need for tailored interventions to address specific challenges faced by different groups. The 2023 annual estimate for the number of people in Southern Nevada who will experience homelessness at some point during the year is 16,251.

Clark County said that it has implemented “a range of innovative initiatives that directly address the root causes of homelessness and provide comprehensive support to individuals and families in need,” including emergency shelter services such as congregate and non-congregate shelters for the most vulnerable experiencing homelessness. These spaces are intended to provide a safe place for individuals and families, offering not only shelter but also access to supportive services such as counseling, job training, and healthcare.

The report noted that a total of 2,724 individuals have been served between July 1, 2022 and June 30 in non-congregate shelters, while 1,551 families were served in non-congregate shelters during the same period.

“Operation Home!” was a county-led, community-wide initiative to house 2,022 homeless households by the end of 2022. Clark County supported this initiative through a partnership with 12 non-profit rapid rehousing providers, and through this effort, 2,398 households were permanently housed.

Due to the success of this program, the County committed to continuing to provide rapid rehousing services to 11 community partners to serve the community’s most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness. There are currently 970 households enrolled through these rapid rehousing programs—of these, 680 households have secured housing. This program helps to subsidize individual market-rate housing units, provides furniture, and offers case management to those being served.

In 2022, the County invested $120 million in Welcome Home funds to build or maintain 3,000 housing units. In 2023, two new funding rounds were announced, including $20 million to build permanent supportive housing in Southern Nevada. That $20 million will be to develop units for extremely low-income residents who are formerly homeless or at risk of homelessness, or who have other disabling conditions and need housing with supportive services.

Clark County’s wraparound services are designed to offer “a holistic approach to homelessness,” recognizing that individuals experiencing homelessness often face multiple challenges. These services aim to address not only immediate housing needs but also the underlying issues that contribute to homelessness. These services are designed to empower homeless individuals to regain their independence and reintegrate into society.

More information about the 2023 Homeless Census is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.