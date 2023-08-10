Body found outside Las Vegas police headquarters

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found at headquarters this morning.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deceased individual being found at headquarters this morning.

A spokesperson for the department said at around 8 a.m. dispatch received a report from medical personnel of a deceased female at the 400 block of South Martin L. King Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

