Airlines, hotels waive fees for travelers affected by Maui wildfires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hawaii state officials are asking upcoming travelers to postpone visiting the island of Maui as crews work to contain the massive wildfires that have already caused severe destruction to many communities.

Maui’s primary airport, Kahului Airport (OGG), is open, but officials with the Hawaii Department of Transportation urged patience at the airport. Nonessential inbound travel to Maui is strongly discouraged, Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii State Department of Transportation, said Wednesday at a news conference. About 2,000 people stayed overnight Tuesday at the airport in Maui, Sniffen said. Airports in Maui are still “operating efficiently,” he said, and the Kahekili Highway is open so that people can get into town and to the airport area.

#mauifire #OGG please be patient at Kahului Airport during this emergency. All airlines are sending additional support to aid in getting people off island. @TSA_Pacific Hawaii leadership will be adding resources to support OGG. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) August 9, 2023

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority also said that visitors who are in Maui on nonessential travel are being asked to leave the island.

Options for those with upcoming travel plans to Maui:

Several airlines and hotels offer waived fees to change or cancel upcoming travel to Maui after Hawaii’s Lt. Governor declared a state of emergency, limiting nonessential travel to the island. Three airlines provide nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Kahului Airport (OGG). Here’s what each airline is telling travelers:

The State of Hawai’i has issued an emergency proclamation due to the ongoing wildfires on Maui. All nonessential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged. For guests whose travel plans have been affected by these fires, an Informational landing page has been created with details on travel waivers and next steps.

Guests with non-urgent travel inquiries are encouraged to call back later so that we can assist those with immediate needs. Please check your flight status on our website or app before coming to the airport.

We have added extra flights to focus on bringing guests out of Maui. Seats remain available today through Friday for $19 to facilitate urgent travel from Maui to Honolulu. We anticipate adding flights wherever we can throughout the day tomorrow to meet the demand for travel, primarily between Maui and Honolulu.

(1/3) 📢 UPDATE 📢 We continue to operate flights to and from Maui’s Kahului Airport in support of essential travel and are coordinating with the state, county and non-profits to transport first responders, equipment and supplies to Maui. pic.twitter.com/ko1L5tUSWJ — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) August 10, 2023

If you’re traveling to / through / from:

Maui, Hawaii (OGG)

Your change fee is waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

Bought your ticket by August 9, 2023

Are scheduled to travel August 9 - 12, 2023

Can travel August 9 - 15, 2023

Don’t change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Cancel your trip and request a refund

Keep in mind:

Changes must be booked by August 12, 2023

Travel must be completed within 1 year of original ticket date; difference in fare may apply

Due to the current wildfire activity in Kahului (Maui), HI - OGG, travel to and from the airport may be impacted.

Between Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, August 11, Customers holding reservations to, from, or through Kahului (Maui), HI - OGG can alter their travel plans, and may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges.

In order to provide our Customers with maximum flexibility, Customers scheduled to travel to, from, or through Kahului (Maui), HI - OGG during this time period may also change their departure/arrival to any of our Hawaii destinations listed below, without paying any additional charge:

Hilo (Hawaii Island), HI - ITO

Honolulu (Oahu), HI - HNL

Kona (Hawaii Island), HI - KOA

Lihue (Kauai), HI - LIH

Customers who purchased their flights via Southwest.com, our mobile app, or by calling Southwest Airlines are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device.

If you are calling Southwest Airlines from one of our international cities, please visit International Flight Information for contact information.

Additionally, Customers holding reservations for a flight that is canceled may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.

Our Heart is with Hawaii. We've added additional flights between the islands, and back to the mainland this week, to keep people and supplies moving.



To check your flight status and make changes please visit: https://t.co/ejVF7fN4AI pic.twitter.com/HpSiO5WJZm — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) August 10, 2023

Hotels

Most island hotel and resort operators offer waivers for upcoming travel plans. Below are some locations closest to Lahaina where some of the most severe destruction has occurred.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority. In response to the wildfire situation that originated in Lahaina, Maui, Hyatt Regency Maui has implemented emergency preparedness procedures in an effort to ensure the safety and security of our guests and colleagues. At this time, we can confirm the hotel is closed to arrivals and not accepting guests through 08/11/2023. Any deposits and prepayments for canceled stays on these dates, including prepaid rates, will be refunded. Thank you for your understanding. If you have questions, please contact us.

Our thoughts are with members of the Hyatt Regency Maui family and Maui community. Our team is actively working to assess the level of impact. Any additional questions should be directed to local authorities.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are impacted on our island home of Maui right now. Here at Maui Coast Hotel we are ok and our ‘ohana is safe. We have come together to help as much as we can by donating essential items to those in need.

🙏🏼Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are impacted on our island home of Maui right now. Here at Maui Coast Hotel we are ok and our ‘ohana is safe. We have come together to help as much as we can by donating essential items to those in need. If you’d also like to assist you can visit Redcross.org/local/hawaii Posted by MAUI COAST HOTEL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

