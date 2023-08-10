Aces ink veteran center Coates to second hardship contract

Alaina Coates (Source: Gamecocksonline.com)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed veteran WNBA center Alaina Coates to a second seven-day emergency hardship contract, according to an announcement by General Manager Natalie Williams.

Coates originally signed with the Aces on Aug. 2 and played in the last two games for Las Vegas, averaging 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in an Aug. 6 loss to New York and Aug. 8 win over Dallas.

The Chicago Sky originally selected Coates with the second overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft. The 6-4 South Carolina grad missed the 2017 season with an injury, but played in 32 games as a rookie for the Sky in 2018. She later suited up for Minnesota (2019), Atlanta (2019), Washington (2020), Indiana (2022) and Phoenix (2023).

Coates has career averages of 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, along with a career field goal percentage of 56.0 percent over 87 career games.

