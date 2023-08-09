Uber expanding in-app safety feature in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Uber announced that it is expanding an in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders to record audio during trips.

According to an August 9 media release, Uber launched the initial U.S. pilot program in December 2021 in three cities: Kansas City, Raleigh, and Louisville, and has since expanded the feature to nearly 150 cities across the country. Las Vegas is one of the cities that will have access to the expanded feature.

Drivers and riders can set up the feature in the Safety Toolkit in the app. Once enabled, the feature gives riders and drivers the option to record audio during a trip by tapping the blue shield icon on the map screen and hitting “Start” on the “Record Audio” option. Drivers and riders can start or stop an audio recording at any point during a trip. Unless ended manually by the user during the trip, recording will automatically stop shortly after the trip is completed.

“Safety is always top of mind at Uber, and we are always looking for technology-based innovation to raise that bar,” said Sachin Kansal, Vice President of Product at Uber. “We’ve heard from users that this audio recording feature helps them feel safer while on trips, and we are pleased to continue to expand the feature. It is our hope that this feature can continue to help give riders and drivers peace of mind while on trips.”

Before starting a trip, riders and drivers will receive an in-app notification if they are matched with a user who has the feature enabled, letting them know the trip may be recorded. Once an audio recording is completed, the audio file is encrypted and stored directly on the rider or driver’s device.

To help protect privacy, no one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the encrypted audio file. At that time, the file will be decrypted and a trained safety agent will be able to review the submitted audio. The audio, along with other incident information, can help Uber determine the best course of action.

“Preserving the privacy of users was a key consideration when we built this feature,” said Emilie Boman, Director of Safety, Privacy, and Consumer Protection Policy at Uber. “Each audio file is immediately encrypted, and stored directly on the user’s phone. This ensures that no one—not even Uber—is able to access or listen to the recording, unless the user chooses to submit it to Uber as part of a safety report. By alerting both users in advance of the trip that audio recording is possible, we can help ensure everyone is ok with the recording and has the chance to cancel the trip if they don’t feel comfortable.”

Originally launched in Latin America in 2019, the audio recording feature is currently live in more than a dozen countries and nearly 150 cities in the U.S. You can learn more about how it works and get answers to common questions on the Uber Audio Recording information page.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.