Slipknot’s Corey Taylor announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor of the band Slipknot has announced he will perform a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Taylor will take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29.

Taylor’s show is in celebration of his sophomore solo album, “CMF2,” the venue says.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we’re going,” said Taylor. “CMF2″ – where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano and mandolin – packs the energy, experimentation and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with Slipknot and Stone Sour.

Tickets to Taylor’s show at Brooklyn Bowl are available online and start at $35.

For more information, visit: https://www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas/events/detail/corey-taylor-g5vjz9yoff8sv.

