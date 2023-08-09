Slipknot’s Corey Taylor announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at the Welcome To Rockville Music Festival on Thursday, May...
Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs at the Welcome To Rockville Music Festival on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor of the band Slipknot has announced he will perform a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Taylor will take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 29.

Taylor’s show is in celebration of his sophomore solo album, “CMF2,” the venue says.

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we’re going,” said Taylor. “CMF2″ – where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano and mandolin – packs the energy, experimentation and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with Slipknot and Stone Sour.

Tickets to Taylor’s show at Brooklyn Bowl are available online and start at $35.

For more information, visit: https://www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas/events/detail/corey-taylor-g5vjz9yoff8sv.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas

Latest News

Tech journalist Jennifer Jolly shows some of the cool new tech products that will help both...
Back to school gadgets
Our Mike Davis gives a look at all the new & popular Raiders swag you can buy at The Raider...
Get your Raiders gear on!
Vegas singer-songwriter Frankie Moreno talks to us about his music & upcoming concert at Sahara...
Frankie Moreno performing at Sahara Las Vegas
Staying hydrated during the summer months is crucial, and BODYARMOR SportWater is here to help.
Food & drinks to keep cool this summer