Shine a Light helps people escape darkness of Las Vegas tunnels

Shine a Light helps people escape the darkness of living in the tunnels of Las Vegas
Shine a Light helps people escape the darkness of living in the tunnels of Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to the Shine a Light organization, more than a thousand people currently live in the flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas valley, exposed to dangerous conditions and triggers for addiction.

“It’s a life beyond people’s wildest dreams, in the worst way,” said Bryan Hardimon, lead volunteer for Shine a Light. “I came from the tunnels. There’s a lot of drugs, addiction, crime, extortion, all types of things that just shouldn’t be going on.”

Every Saturday, volunteers with Shine a Light venture down into the tunnels to help people experiencing addiction and homelessness.

“Shine a Light is willing and bold enough to go down there and show those people that there’s hope, there’s change, and if they want to make that change, all they’ve got to do is come out with us,” said Hardimon.

“Before, I had never known any other way. Like, I spent pretty much my whole adult life on the streets, living in tunnels and abandoned cars,” said Shine a Light program graduate Jacob Short.

Short was introduced to the program when he was already in detox. He said Shine a Light showed him a new way to live.

“Shine a Light paid for my stay at treatment and also paid for my sober living afterwards, which got me stable enough to find a decent-paying job and get out on my own,” Short explained.

In July, Shine a Light celebrated Short and other graduates who stayed on the program’s path, determined, despite the obstacles in their way.

“First, get off the streets, go through detox, from detox, go into rehab,” said Hardimon. “And you go to classes, you do meetings, you work the steps, you get a sponsor, and just better your life.”

According to Shine a Light, there are still around 1,500 people living in the tunnels under Las Vegas, and one by one, Shine a Light volunteers are working to guide them out of the darkness and into the light of a better life.

For more information on Shine a Light, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

CCEA responded to a court action by CCSD
CCEA responds against CCSD’s attempt to stop them from going on strike
Opioid Epidemic Settlement
Opioid settlement funds to help Nevada pregnant women, new moms in recovery
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigating Monday homicide
A lucky player celebrating an anniversary at Caesars Palace hit a jackpot worth nearly a...
Player celebrates wedding anniversary, hits six-figure jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino