Past Raiders players to attend Sunday’s 49ers game as part of Silver & Black alumni reunion event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first Raiders preseason game of the season will be special for another reason.

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that past players from across the country will travel to Las Vegas for a weekend-long reunion celebration.

“Their Commitment to Excellence, both on and off the field, has laid the foundation for the Raiders organization’s success,” the Raiders said in a news release. “As the heart and soul of the Raiders family, Raiders Alumni continue to make the organization proud with their dedication to the community, team, and each other.”

As part of the festivities, on Sunday, the team says that the former members of the Silver and Black will gather inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 preseason opener. During such, the Raiders alumni will be recognized as part of a special ceremony that will take place at halftime.

According to the Raiders, players representing every decade of the team’s existence are scheduled to attend as well as players from each of the Silver and Black’s five Super Bowl appearances.

“They continue to carry on the Raiders legacy, tradition, and brotherhood by forever embodying the mantra, ‘Once a Raider, Always a Raider.’”

Additionally, the Raiders say that slated to be in attendance is at least one player representing teams for 62 straight seasons, 1960-2021.

ALUMNI REUNION BY THE NUMBERS:

(Alumni who are expected to attend)

1960s-2020s Players from every decade are represented at Alumni Weekend

1960-2021 At last one player is represented from teams for 62 straight seasons

10 Hall of Famers in attendance—Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Tom Flores, Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, James Lofton, Jim Otto, Charles Woodson, Rod Woodson

86 Oldest—Carmen Cavalli

29 Youngest—Erik Magnuson

1960 Earliest team— Jim Otto, Tom Flores, Carmen Cavalli, Wayne Crow

2021 Latest team— Richie Incognito

7 Members of 1967 AFL Championship team in attendance— Dan Archer, Pete Banaszak, Estes Banks, Fred Biletnikoff, Ken Herock, Jim Otto, Gus Otto

14 Members of 1976 Raiders Super Bowl XI team in attendance—George Atkinson, Pete Banaszak, Fred Biletnikoff, Morris Bradshaw, Ted Hendricks, Monte Johnson, Henry Lawrence, Charles Phillips, Mike Rae, Dave Rowe, Mike Siani, Art Thoms, Mark van Eeghen, Phil Villapiano

26 Members of 1980 Raiders Super Bowl XV team in attendance— Jeff Barnes, Malcolm Barnwell, Morris Bradshaw, Dave Browning, Mario Celotto, Raymond Chester, Leo Gray, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks, Kenny King, Reggie Kinlaw, Monte Johnson, Willie Jones, Henry Lawrence, Rod Martin, Rich Martini, Ira Matthews, Randy McClanahan, Odis McKinney, Matt Millen, Keith Moody, Jim Plunkett, Derrick Ramsey, Mark van Eeghen, Head Coach Tom Flores

22 Members of 1983 Raiders Super Bowl XVIII team in attendance— Marcus Allen, Jeff Barnes, Malcolm Barnwell, Darryl Byrd, Mike Dotterer, Frank Hawkins, Lester Hayes, Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, Kenny King, Reggie Kinlaw, Henry Lawrence, Rod Martin, Curt Marsh, Odis McKinney, Matt Millen, Jim Plunkett, Derrick Ramsey, Greg Townsend, Theodore Watts, Dokie Williams, Head Coach Tom Flores

62 Total amount of Super Bowl rings won playing for the Raiders

