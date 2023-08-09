Out-of-state visitor wins $1.6 million jackpot at north Las Vegas Strip casino

A Florida resident won a jackpot worth more than $1.6 million at Wynn Las Vegas
A Florida resident won a jackpot worth more than $1.6 million at Wynn Las Vegas
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An out-of-state visitor at a north Las Vegas Strip casino won a massive jackpot last week.

Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino

According to a media release, the Florida resident placed a $750 wager on a Panda Magic slot machine at Wynn Las Vegas and won a grand progressive jackpot worth $1,614,758.09. The big win came at approximately 11 a.m. on the morning of August 4.

