One family lost everything in central Las Vegas Valley fire

About 70 people were displaced by a recent apartment fire in the central Las Vegas Valley.
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOX5 spoke to one of the victims about what she saw, who explained that her Saturday running errands quickly took a turn for the worse. Endre’a Williams lost everything in the fire.

“I get a frantic call from my daughter,” she explained. “I couldn’t really understand what she was saying.”

Williams panicked when she figured out that there was a fire at their apartment, located between Sahara Ave. and Desert Inn Rd.

“I didn’t realize how bad it was,” she said. “I’m thinking it was a small fire they started on the stove.”

Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

Her daughters said they saw the flames on the apartment patio before smoke began to fill the living room. It took firefighters approximately two hours to get the blaze under control. After it was out, Williams was able to see just how bad the damage was. The apartment she had called home for eight years was gone.

“I lost the last 25 years of my life,” she lamented. “My kids’ baby shoes. Their baby teeth.”

She was able to salvage her children’s birth certificates and social security cards, but they were waterlogged and burned. But she was unable to save what mattered most—their pets.

The family lost two cats, a turtle and a hamster. But despite everything, she’s keeping her spirits up and staying strong for her children.

“I wanted them to have some kind of...just to feel like everything’s okay,” Williams said. “Everything is going to be okay. It looks a little bleak right now, but everything is going to be okay.”

She said she doesn’t know how she will rebuild, but renter’s insurance will cover her hotel stays for at least a year. And the Red Cross has also stepped in to help those affected with food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

