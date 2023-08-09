Nevada law enforcement agencies join forces for pedestrian safety

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Law enforcement agencies statewide will join forces to heighten enforcement of the state’s pedestrian safety laws through the dedication of extra traffic patrol officers.

According to a media release, the extra enforcement effort is scheduled to run through Aug. 31. Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces grants received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

All road users, riders, drivers and pedestrians are advised to remember and obey the basic rules of the road to help save lives:

Pedestrians

  • Use intersections and marked mid-block crosswalks only
  • Between dusk and dawn, wear bright clothing or accessories that can be seen at night
  • Continue to look for oncoming traffic until the other side of the road is reached
  • Check each lane before entering it to make sure vehicles are stopped
  • Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street

Drivers

  • Obey speed limits and know when conditions warrant even slower speeds, including streets that are not well lit
  • Stop for red traffic signals
  • Check intersections and mid-block crosswalks for waiting pedestrians, and yield to them
  • Make eye contact with pedestrians waiting to cross the street
  • Don’t drive impaired

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speeding, distracted driving, seat belt use and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

For more information about Nevada’s pedestrian safety laws, visit the state’s Zero Fatalities website at: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/be-pedestrian-safe/.

