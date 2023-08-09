Nevada DHHS public database shows potential violations at childcare centers

The state's public licensee search website is a great resource to find information about...
The state's public licensee search website is a great resource to find information about childcare centers in Southern Nevada.(WGEM)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise that childcare can be difficult to find in Southern Nevada.

There’s a lot to take into account, including location, cost, and staff.

If you’re worried about safety, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services provides a public database that shows complaints and inspection reports that have been made at facilities.

“Pretty much any complaint gets an onsite visit,” said Nathan Orme, an Education and Information Officer with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. “Not every complaint necessarily results in a violation, but they will always go on-site to check out the health and safety of the kids to make sure everything is going OK,”

The number of complaints has fluctuated over the past five years.

Complaints in Nevada:
2017: licensed 328; unlicensed 67
2018: licensed 459; unlicensed 51
2019: licensed 536; unlicensed 80
2020: licensed 326; unlicensed 66
2021: licensed 395; unlicensed 89

“Since COVID-19 sanitation has been a big one, of course that has been top of mind for everybody, but generally speaking, ratios, staff to child ratios, is a pretty typical one, supervision, keeping an eye on the classrooms and stuff properly,” Orme explained.

Orme says it’s another tool that parents can use when making a decision about childcare,

“If you are evaluating it for yourself, your kid, your family, take a look at the follow-up investigation, and what the facility’s plan of correction was, and evaluate for yourself, the level of concern you might have about any given facility for your needs,” he said.

But he said that it shouldn’t be the only determining factor.

“They want to look at the nature of the complaints, and again, evaluate it based on their specific needs and concerns. Another important thing to do is to look at the facility’s follow-up, is the facility doing a good job of implementing or having a good plan?” he added.

Any complaint filed against a facility doesn’t necessarily mean it lead to an actual violation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash

Latest News

A 45-year resident of Maui was forced to evacuate due to the fire
45-year Maui resident ‘devastated’ after evacuation
FOX5 Maui Fire continuing coverage
List of locations accepting donations for victims in Maui wildfires
American Red Cross / File Image
If you’re trying to track down loved ones on Maui, Red Cross could help
Tyler George of the gold-medal winning USA Curling Team at the 2018 Olympics
Full-time curling center coming to Las Vegas next year