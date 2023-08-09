Nevada DHHS public database shows potential violations at childcare centers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise that childcare can be difficult to find in Southern Nevada.

There’s a lot to take into account, including location, cost, and staff.

If you’re worried about safety, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services provides a public database that shows complaints and inspection reports that have been made at facilities.

“Pretty much any complaint gets an onsite visit,” said Nathan Orme, an Education and Information Officer with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. “Not every complaint necessarily results in a violation, but they will always go on-site to check out the health and safety of the kids to make sure everything is going OK,”

The number of complaints has fluctuated over the past five years.

Complaints in Nevada: 2017: licensed 328; unlicensed 67 2018: licensed 459; unlicensed 51 2019: licensed 536; unlicensed 80 2020: licensed 326; unlicensed 66 2021: licensed 395; unlicensed 89

“Since COVID-19 sanitation has been a big one, of course that has been top of mind for everybody, but generally speaking, ratios, staff to child ratios, is a pretty typical one, supervision, keeping an eye on the classrooms and stuff properly,” Orme explained.

Orme says it’s another tool that parents can use when making a decision about childcare,

“If you are evaluating it for yourself, your kid, your family, take a look at the follow-up investigation, and what the facility’s plan of correction was, and evaluate for yourself, the level of concern you might have about any given facility for your needs,” he said.

But he said that it shouldn’t be the only determining factor.

“They want to look at the nature of the complaints, and again, evaluate it based on their specific needs and concerns. Another important thing to do is to look at the facility’s follow-up, is the facility doing a good job of implementing or having a good plan?” he added.

Any complaint filed against a facility doesn’t necessarily mean it lead to an actual violation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.