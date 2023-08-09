Nevada DHHS announces Medicaid dashboard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the publication of a Dashboard to provide information about the number of Nevadans enrolled in Medicaid as the federal Public Health Emergency has ended.

According to a media release, members were not required to renew annually during the pandemic. Each month over the next year, a portion of those enrolled in Medicaid will receive renewal packets that must be completed and returned to determine continued eligibility.

“This Dashboard was designed to be transparent regarding the impact to Nevada’s Medicaid population during the unwinding of the continuous eligibility requirements that were established during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert Thompson, Administrator of the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services. “Our agency has worked to reach as many Medicaid recipients as possible in efforts to update addresses and obtain all needed paperwork as we move forward with redetermining eligibility for these households.”

The first renewal packets were mailed to members in April and as the first data has become available, 96.5% of members remained enrolled in July. The Medicaid Enrollments, Disenrollments, and Renewals in Nevada Dashboard will include a monthly snapshot of enrollment changes, applications processed, call wait times, and average application processing times.

“As the federal guidelines are returning to pre-pandemic eligibility rules and regulations, some recipients will not be eligible to continue Medicaid assistance,” said Administrator Thompson. “These customers are encouraged to visit Nevada Health Link to avoid any lapse in coverage. The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is committed to continued excellence in the areas of customer service with timely and accurate benefits.”

All those who receive Medicaid are encouraged to visit UpdateMyAddress to ensure their address and contact information are up to date to receive the renewal packet and other notifications from DWSS.

