List of locations accepting donations for victims in Maui wildfires

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Locations are popping up around the Las Vegas Valley where locals can drop off relief items for those involved in the Maui wildfires.

A group of Hawaii-based businesses have come together to gather donations for victims of the devastating fires that started burning Tuesday evening.

They are accepting first aid items, toiletries, water, dry food and clothes to send to Hawaii.

You can drop off any of these items at the locations below:

  • Honors Brand | 9175 Las Vegas Boulevard South #108
  • 2 Scoops of Aloha | 9620 South Las Vegas Boulevard #N2
  • 9th Island Kava | 5447 South Rainbow Boulevard Suite E7
  • Generations Kitchen | 6280 South Valley View Boulevard #100

