In limbo: Las Vegas street food vendors share frustrations waiting for licensing process

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A confrontation between a Metro officer and a street food vendor over the weekend in front of stunned tourist at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign highlights an ongoing issue that a new law, yet to go into effect, is meant to address.

Tuesday, FOX5 heard from street food vendors who are left in limbo waiting to be able to get a license to legally operate. Street food vendors are not legally permitted to operate in Clark County right now, a Metro officer says he informed a street vendor of that the day before the confrontation. The vendor pushed the officer to the ground as the officer tried to arrest him.

Street food vendor Flavio Flores heard about that incident calling it “an ugly event.” Flores told FOX5 he would feel bad if all his fruit was taken away but knows it is always a possibility. Flores explained he would have to get another job to earn the money to start again. He spends about $300 a day on ice, cups and fresh fruit. Flores shared he is going to feel a whole lot better once licenses start being issued and plans to get one no matter the cost.

FOX5 also spoke with vendor Nayeli Hernandez last month when the bill that will legalize street food vending through a permitting process was signed. Hernandez said she didn’t believe it would be legalized in Nevada because of past racism and discrimination but says a license will mean opportunity, a chance at the American dream. Hernandez asserted street vendors have always faced confiscation of their things and have to constantly be moving from corner to corner. However, with a permit or license, they will no longer have to live in fear.

The bill mandating local jurisdictions establish a permitting process for street food vendors was just passed this past legislative session. Part of the new law goes into effect in October. Learn more here: SB92 Text (state.nv.us)

