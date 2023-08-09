Las Vegas school custodian charged with sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who has been a custodian at a CCSD school for six years has been arrested for allegedly sex trafficking a woman who was reported missing, according to authorities.

Rayshod Arberry, 33, was arrested Aug. 4 and has since been released on $10,000 bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report alleges the following:

A woman who was reported missing in July told police on Aug. 1 she had been employed as a prostitute by Arberry after meeting him while she was living on the street.

Arberry told the woman she would work for him and go on “dates” with clients and bring their money to him. She eventually left Arberry and contacted police, who were then able to locate the suspect at his apartment and take him into custody.

In an interview, Arberry said he was a custodian at Von Tobel Middle School and has been working with the district for six years.

“Arberry denied being a pimp or ever having other girls engage in prostitution for him,” though he would use terms often spoken by those involved in prostitution.

“The music Arberry makes may contain references to the pimping lifestyle because the music he listens to does so. His music is motivational,” the report stated, referring to his music videos online.

Police searched Arberry’s phone with his consent and found messages of him pandering to women, “discrediting his statement of not being involved in the pimping lifestyle.”

Arberry’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 14.

