Las Vegas police: Mom accused of stabbing another parent outside elementary school in road rage

By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother was arrested during the first day of school on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another student outside of a school during a fit of road rage, according to authorities.

Akira Mays, 30, has since been released without bond on the condition she stays out of trouble and has no weapons and makes no contact with the alleged victim.

According to the LVMPD report, officers responded to Steele Elementary School at around 4 p.m. near Warm Springs Road and South Rainbow Boulevard for a reported stabbing.

They found a man suffering a stab wound to the upper left abdomen and he was taken by medical responders to UMC Trauma for surgery.

Before surgery, the man was able to say he was picking up his kids from school when he got into a “road rage incident with a Black female driving a red vehicle” and they began to argue outside of their cars when he realized he was stabbed, the report reads.

The school then received a call from Mays, who spoke to an officer and was told she needed to come back to the school.

“While on the phone, Mays did state that she stabbed the man. She returned to the school with her two children,” and was then put into custody, police stated.

Mays said in an interview that while she was leaving the parking lot she was trying to merge into a single lane and a car being driven by the alleged victim raced ahead of her.

An argument ensued and eventually Mays’ son punched the man, who pushed the son back, and then Mays took out a knife and stabbed the man, police reported.

Mays’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

