Las Vegas police say 2 people detained after 2 shot in central valley

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a barricade situation Wednesday morning after two people were shot in the central valley Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive at around 11:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said two people were shot and transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD confirmed Wednesday morning that a barricade was set up as a possible suspect is believed to be in an apartment in an area.

The department updated at about 8:39 a.m. that the barricade had ended and two people were detained in connection with the incident.

FOX5 has reached out to the Clark County School District and CCSD Police about a potential lockdown at nearby Valley High School while the police investigation is underway.

