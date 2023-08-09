Las Vegas among most pet-friendly cities in the country, study says

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pet owners, rejoice! Southern Nevada is apparently a really good place to live if you own a pet, according to a new study.

Website WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: Pet Budget, Pet Health & Wellness and Outdoor Pet-Friendliness.

According to WalletHub’s study, Las Vegas is apparently the most pet-friendly city in Southern Nevada, as Sin City came in at number 4 on the list, following only behind Scottsdale, Tampa and St. Petersburg.

After Las Vegas, the study found North Las Vegas ranked at number 11 and Henderson came in at 23rd.

The title of least pet-friendly city in the country, according to the study, goes to Baltimore, Maryland.

To view the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-pet-friendly-cities/5562

