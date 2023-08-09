If you’re trying to track down loved ones on Maui, Red Cross could help

American Red Cross / File Image
American Red Cross / File Image(HNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are looking for a loved one who may have been impacted by the wildfires on Maui, the Red Cross has resources for you.

Anyone looking for elderly loved ones or those with serious medical or mental vulnerabilities can call 1-800-RED CROSS to open an Emergency Welfare Inquiry.

Family members can also reach out to local chapters the Hawaii Red Cross or their national Restoring Family Links number at 1-844-782-9441 for assistance in locating a loved one disconnected during the fires.

The Red Cross encourages anyone whose family members connected to the military or are disconnected due to evacuations from their home to contact its local branches. The organization’s Hawaii headquarters can be reached at 808-734-2101 and the Maui office at 808-244-0051.

Here are some tips for contacting loved ones from Red Cross:

  • Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through.
  • Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot.
  • Check your loved one’s social media pages (i.e., Facebook, Twitter, etc.), as they may have already gone online to tell their story.
  • Send an email
  • Call friends and relatives who may have already been in contact with your loved one.
  • Call people and places where your loved one is well-known; neighbors, employer, school, place of worship, senior center, social club/center, union, or fraternal organization.
  • Try sending a letter. Your loved one’s mail may be getting forwarded to his or her new location.

More information can be found here on the Red Cross Website.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash
Las Vegas police say SUV driven by 17-year-old was speeding before fatal crash

Latest News

A 45-year resident of Maui was forced to evacuate due to the fire
45-year Maui resident ‘devastated’ after evacuation
The state's public licensee search website is a great resource to find information about...
Nevada DHHS public database shows potential violations at childcare centers
FOX5 Maui Fire continuing coverage
List of locations accepting donations for victims in Maui wildfires
Tyler George of the gold-medal winning USA Curling Team at the 2018 Olympics
Full-time curling center coming to Las Vegas next year