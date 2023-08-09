Henderson baseball team wins again; Moves closer to Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Little League baseball team is continuing to make its mark at the Little League World Series Regional Tournament.

After taking down Montana 6-1 last week in the team’s first game of the tournament, they didn’t stop there. On Tuesday night, the Henderson 12-year-olds continued dominating the tournament with a 6-3 win over Utah.

Both of these wins are moving the team closer to their ultimate goal of making it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the iconic Little League World Series.

According to the tournament’s bracket, Nevada will face off against the winner of Montana and Utah, both of which they previously beat, in the Mountain Region championship on Friday afternoon in a game that will be shown on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.