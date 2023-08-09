Henderson baseball team wins again; Moves closer to Little League World Series

Henderson baseball team wins first game of regional Little League World Series tournament(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:21 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Little League baseball team is continuing to make its mark at the Little League World Series Regional Tournament.

After taking down Montana 6-1 last week in the team’s first game of the tournament, they didn’t stop there. On Tuesday night, the Henderson 12-year-olds continued dominating the tournament with a 6-3 win over Utah.

Both of these wins are moving the team closer to their ultimate goal of making it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the iconic Little League World Series.

Henderson baseball team heading to regional Little League World Series tournament

According to the tournament’s bracket, Nevada will face off against the winner of Montana and Utah, both of which they previously beat, in the Mountain Region championship on Friday afternoon in a game that will be shown on ESPN.

