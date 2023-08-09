Full-time curling center coming to Las Vegas next year

Tyler George of the gold-medal winning USA Curling Team at the 2018 Olympics
Tyler George of the gold-medal winning USA Curling Team at the 2018 Olympics(FOX5)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the once-obscure winter sport involving brooms and heavy stones will have a new spot to check out in Las Vegas next year.

According to a media release, CurlVegas, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity and curling club, announced that they will be opening a brand new curling facility and will bring full-time curling to Las Vegas. The curling center will be located at 3525 E. Post Rd. near Sunset Park and is projected to open in the first quarter of 2024. The $1 million building conversion will begin next month.

“The implementation of this facility in Las Vegas further cements Las Vegas as a sports destination,” said Brad Whitlock, CurlVegas President. “Although curling is, of course, lesser known than football or hockey, it’s a fantastic, accessible sport that’s rapidly gaining popularity around the world.”

The new curling center will allow CurlVegas to serve the community by offering events to benefit youth, adults, seniors, persons with disabilities, and corporate groups. Lessons, youth/adult/wheelchair/collegiate leagues, tournaments that bring visitors to Las Vegas, fundraisers for other charities, and much more will reportedly be available.

CurlVegas is continuing fundraising efforts and will hold its 2nd annual poker tournament, “Cards for Curling,” at the Stirling Club on August 26. 2018 USA Curling Gold Medalist Tyler George has supported the club in their quest to open the new facility, and will be in attendance. CurlVegas invites Las Vegas residents to play or attend as spectators.

“Local Las Vegans will benefit with lessons and leagues, but this center will also draw in many U.S. as well as international guests to Las Vegas for tournaments,” said George. “Both the United States Curling Association as well as the World Curling Federation have recognized Las Vegas as a curling hot spot.”

For more information or to register for the poker tournament, please visit: CurlVegas.com or charityseriesofpoker.org/cv51.

