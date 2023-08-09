Former Raiders player Ruggs sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for deadly 2021 DUI crash

Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an August 9 hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of ten years in prison after he agreed to plead guilty to a pair of charges following a fiery 2021 crash that killed a woman and her dog.

Ruggs was reportedly driving as fast as 156 MPH with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when his Chevrolet Corvette struck and killed Tina Tintor on November 2, 2021. Ruggs agreed to plead guilty to charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. In exchange, additional charges against him were dismissed.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas

Latest News

A Las Vegas mother was arrested during the first day of school on Monday after she allegedly...
Las Vegas police: mom stabs another parent outside elementary school in road rage
Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at a school choice rally on Aug. 4, 2023.
Nevada governor seeks to use coronavirus federal funds for waning private school scholarships
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 2 people detained after 2 shot in central valley
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas