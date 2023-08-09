Former Raiders player Ruggs sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for deadly 2021 DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an August 9 hearing at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of ten years in prison after he agreed to plead guilty to a pair of charges following a fiery 2021 crash that killed a woman and her dog.

Ruggs was reportedly driving as fast as 156 MPH with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when his Chevrolet Corvette struck and killed Tina Tintor on November 2, 2021. Ruggs agreed to plead guilty to charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. In exchange, additional charges against him were dismissed.

This story will be updated.

