Forecast Outlook-8/8/23

Cooler temperatures and increasing clouds are in the forecast starting Wednesday.

Mid level remnants from a former tropical storm is heading toward the coast and should be over us my midday Wednesday.

Rain chances Wednesday afternoon and evening are at 20%.

It increases to 40% Thursday and then settles back to 10 and 20% for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

In terms of accumulation, computer models suggest about 5/100ths of an inch.

Daytime temperatures will be in low 100′s and upper 90′s through the weekend and will start to move back to more seasonal values by next Monday.

The UV Index for Wednesday is 9 or very high.

