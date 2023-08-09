Forecast Outlook-8/8/23

Monsoon Moisture Heading Our Way
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler temperatures and increasing clouds are in the forecast starting Wednesday.

Mid level remnants from a former tropical storm is heading toward the coast and should be over us my midday Wednesday.

Rain chances Wednesday afternoon and evening are at 20%.

It increases to 40% Thursday and then settles back to 10 and 20% for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

In terms of accumulation, computer models suggest about 5/100ths of an inch.

Daytime temperatures will be in low 100′s and upper 90′s through the weekend and will start to move back to more seasonal values by next Monday.

The UV Index for Wednesday is 9 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/08/23
Tuesday, Aug. 8, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, Aug. 8, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Monday, August 7 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/07/23