Forecast Outlook - 08/09/23

A Few Sprinkles Wednesday, Better Chances Thursday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:42 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’s been a quiet start for the Las Vegas Valley this morning, but a few sprinkles have been reported for the southwest valley. Most of the moisture and rain is currently impacting Dolan Springs and Kingman along highway 93.

We’ll keep shower chances in the forecast this morning, but better chances for widespread light rain and thunderstorms arrive Thursday. A little relief on the way with temperatures in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday.

Long range models bringing a chance for thunderstorms Sunday and into next weekend.

