Clark County District Attorney speaks out after deadly DUI suspect gets $20,000 bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says bail should be significantly higher for deadly DUI suspects, since many are at risk of repeating their offense and causing harm to someone else.

FOX5 spoke to Wolfson after a case left many of you outraged: a DUI suspect was released on a $20,000 bail.

Police said Trista Fierros, 42, was a killed on July 18 when an intoxicated driver ran a red light in a Nissan and struck a vehicle, a Ford. Fierros was a passenger in that Ford, which was driven by her boyfriend. Police said Kellie Hart, 39, was going 66 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone; the report said the woman “had a strong smell of alcohol…her eyes were bloodshot…her speech was slow.”

Hart is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death, and expired registration. The charge of failing to obey a red traffic light was dismissed. Hart appeared in court and was released on $20,000 bond as of July 24.

FOX5 spoke to family members outside a memorial for Fierros. “This is our justice system? It’s not right. I’m appalled,” said Fierros’ mother Maria Tomczak. “That’s the price for killing somebody,” she said.

Hart’s attorney Jack Buchanan sent FOX5 the following statement:

“Ms. Hart’s bail was argued in accordance with the Nevada Constitution, the statutory scheme governing bail settings and the pre-trial risk assessment provided to all parties associated with the case. Bail conditions placed on her after her release from custody are being complied with and respected by Ms. Hart. The accident that is this case is heartbreaking and my office will still do everything possible to conduct its own investigation and defend her moving forward.”

Wolfson spoke on the circumstances in the case. “The judge in this case, in his infinite wisdom, set bail at 20,000. To me, it’s too low. I think that a person makes a conscious decision to drink and drive. That person continues most of the time to be dangerous. A lot of times, the person that’s arrested for a felony DUI death-- it isn’t their first rodeo. They’ve been out there drinking and driving many times before this,” Wolfson said, noting that every case and sets of facts are different; however, in his decades as a prosecutor and defense attorney, DUI offenders habitually drink and drive-- and continue to put others at risk.

“We get so many repeat offenders. I wish that we could be harsher on many of these people,” Wolfson said. “People are presumed innocent. I believe in that presumption. But at the end of the day, somebody lost their life and many people are affected because of one person’s decision,” he said.

Progress was made this legislative session to give tougher punishments to reckless drivers through Rex’s law, which mandates 10 to 20 years in prison for crashes that result in death. Despite efforts from Wolfson’s office, he said language to toughen penalties for deadly DUI drivers never made it into a bill for passage.

