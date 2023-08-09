Another six-figure jackpot hits at iconic Las Vegas Strip casino

A lucky slots player hit a $100K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Tuesday
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just one day after a man celebrating his anniversary hit a jackpot worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars, another lucky player took home a six-figure jackpot at one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most well-known casinos.

According to a media release, a rewards program member hit a $100,320 jackpot playing slots at Caesars Palace. The big win came at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

