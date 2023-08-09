ACLU and CCSD continue court battle over police body camera video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and Clark County School District faced each other in court again on Tuesday.

The groups discussed how to narrow down a search of thousands of pages of emails connected to an incident near Durango High School where a CCSD officer is seen on cell phone video taking a student to the ground. The school district is refusing to release officer body camera video, while the ACLU is trying to force CCSD to release the video along with a written report of the incident in February.

CCSD Police say by law criminal information on juveniles is not available to the public. The department has never said why the officers approached the students in the first place. The school district has only said officers were investigating reports of a firearm near campus the day before and the day of the incident. The ACLU says no gun was found on the students. One of them has told FOX5 he simply wanted to record the interaction with officers on his cell phone when he ended up in handcuffs. Another student told FOX5 an officer said he was jaywalking. The ACLU currently represents two students who were there that day.

In court on Tuesday a judge said she planned to set another hearing to bring in a CCSD information technology staffer to help provide some clarity on narrowing down the email search. The ACLU also wants CCSD emails that might mention media coverage of the incident.

FOX5 is also trying to obtain the officer body camera video and police report. CCSD has denied FOX5′s requests for records.

