45-year Maui resident 'devastated' after evacuation

A 45-year resident of Maui was forced to evacuate due to the fire
A 45-year resident of Maui was forced to evacuate due to the fire(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Evacuees in Maui described a scene that looked like something out of a horror movie when asked what it was like evacuating their homes.

FOX5 spoke to one man that has called Lahaina home for 45 years. He had to leave his condo last night after he saw flames tear through the area. Other residents of the complex left before he did, but he waited until it became too dangerous to stay.

“It’s sad you know. It is really really sad,” said Ray Suqua. “There is nothing more you can say about it than that. All the suffering, all the years of history. Lahina is probably the most historic spot in all of the islands.”

Suqua is now staying with his daughter in Haiku, on the north shore of Maui. He received notice today that his condo is still standing. He hopes he will be able to return in the next few days.

