2 killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the east valley.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 7000 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.