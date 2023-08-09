2 killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas

2 killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas
2 killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the east valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7000 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas Strip shows
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years

Latest News

Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Paving near Strip for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about complete
Paving near Strip for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about complete
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to be sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to be sentenced in fatal 2021 Las Vegas DUI crash
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas