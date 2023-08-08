Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden will announce a historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks
FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case
Some businesses oppose new license for Las Vegas food pantry in danger of shutting down
Some businesses oppose new license for Las Vegas food pantry in danger of shutting down