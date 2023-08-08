Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tiger Woods is bringing his PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, a groundbreaking event will be held on Aug. 16 for the “elevated” mini golf and entertainment venue.

Developers say PopStroke, which is partnered with Tiger Woods and Taylormade, will feature two 18-hole putting greens, a two-story restaurant, multiple bars and an outdoor beer garden with games like corn hole and foosball.

Located on 3 acres, PopStroke will be located in Town Square on the corner of South Drive and South Main Street.

According to PopStroke, the Las Vegas experience is set to open in Q1 of 2024.

The new location will mark PopStroke’s first spot in Nevada among seven other venues open across Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.