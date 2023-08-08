Some businesses oppose new license for Las Vegas food pantry in danger of shutting down

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A food pantry for low-income residents warns it could shut down if the city of Las Vegas does not approve the proper licenses. However, some businesses in the area are opposed to a stronger and broader permit for the nonprofit that owners say could expand outreach to the homeless and lead to loitering and encampments.

Non-profit Caridad runs Hebron in downtown Las Vegas after acquiring the former Veteran’s Village property in 2021. The nonprofit organization inherited numerous low-income tenants who rely on an on-site food pantry.

Caridad works as a resource for homeless individuals, helping them find jobs and some residents are able to pay rent and reside on the property.

According to Meredith Spriggs, the company’s chief kindness officer, the property has operated a food pantry for both residents and the needy in the community since 2012 and has never had any issues. However, a neighbor recently reported a possible code violation and the nonprofit had to halt giving food to strangers and neighbors.

“We can’t give to the public, unfortunately. Sorry for coming,” Spriggs said, having had to turn people and families in need away. “We want to make things legal here.”

Spriggs said Caridad and Hebron had to apply for a new special use permit that does not represent their intentions for their project.

According to City of Las Vegas documents from planning officials, “the operation of this business fell outside of the scope of the license as services were being provided for non-residents. Therefore, a Special Use Permit is requested for a Rescue Mission or Shelter for the Homeless.” City documents reflect some officials’ opinions on the project: “Approval of a homeless shelter at this location would discourage redevelopment in downtown Las Vegas,” as the goal is “revitalization of commercial areas along Las Vegas Boulevard.”

“They say they are doing the very same thing they are doing so far -- why are they applying for a homeless shelter?” asks Shay Mordo, who manages various properties nearby. Mordo said he is concerned that, if the permit is granted, the program could one day expand its resources and services for the homeless; that could, in turn, invite more homeless and camps into the area, he said. Mordo showed FOX5 pictures of various campsites and drug paraphernalia littering the streets.

Eduardo Cordova, who is opening up Queen in downtown Las Vegas, said had he known about the licensing dilemma, he would have second-guessed the location choice for his new venture.

“They should be working with the city to relocate this type of operation. There are many other places where this could be. This is only scaring people away and businesses away,” Cordova said.

There is a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Las Vegas City Hall on the issue. For more information on the meeting, click here: City of Las Vegas Planning Commission

