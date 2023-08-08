Scottsdale couple inundated with packages in ‘brushing’ scam

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — It started with one package. Then another one arrived. Soon, Jeffrey Marshall and his wife Judy Smith had a stack of deliveries they had not ordered. Among them, the couple found a candle lamp, a lighted makeup mirror, an ice cream scoop, dog nail clippers, phone cases, clothing, and sets of curtains.

“There was no rhyme or reason to anything,” Marshall said. Almost all of the unwanted packages were delivered by Amazon. Another showed up at their house via UPS. The couple’s address appeared on every package but with someone else’s name. “We actually went to a couple houses and said, ‘Do you know a James Vanderzy?’ Marshall said. “It could be a made-up name.”

It is. This is a so-called brushing scam. Online sellers know they need good reviews to boost sales, so they send their products to a random address. That creates a tracking number, and it makes their fake reviews look legitimate. “The cost of shipping you something cheap out of the blue is worth it for them to be able to have good reviews and to look legitimate online, as legitimate as possible,” said Travis Taylor, co-host of the podcast “What the Hack.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, anyone who receives unordered merchandise is legally entitled to keep it as a free gift. “Best case scenario, it’s just your address, just your name and address, and you get something free, and you are an unwitting accomplice in someone’s online fraud. That’s not great, but you do get something free. Worst case, it means that at least one of your accounts, if not multiple and possibly your payment information, have been compromised,” Taylor said.

Consumers who receive unwanted packages should notify the retailer and verify the security of their own accounts. “Check your bank and credit statements just to make sure there aren’t any strange charges on there,” Taylor said. “You should also just change your passwords, just in case. And if you don’t have two-factor authentication enabled, and that’s where you get the code on your phone or a code sent to your email address, enable that for your accounts.”

Amazon prohibits third-party sellers from sending unsolicited packages, and the company says if that policy is violated, it may withhold payments, suspend selling privileges, and alert law enforcement.

“My point to [Amazon] was you’re inconveniencing us,” Smith said. “We have nothing to do with this process. We’re just receiving all these packages, and now you’re telling us it’s our responsibility to take care of these packages, and I don’t agree.”

Marshall and Smith reported every single unwanted package to Amazon. “Well, that was July 15. We’ve heard nothing, so packages kept appearing,” Smith said. “It’s very frustrating, and the fact that you’re dealing with some enormous corporation where they basically just allow this to happen and no real recourse, no meaningful recourse.” A spokesperson for Amazon told On Your Side it is investigating the source of the shipments sent to Marshall and Smith’s address.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.