RTC again offering $4 round-trip rides for Raiders, Golden Knights home games

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) announced that it will once again offer its Game Day Express service for the 2023-24 sports season for Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV football home games.

According to a news release, the Game Day Express provides direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football home games and service to T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights home games.

Fans can catch a ride on the Game Day Express for $2 each way, according to RTC, or $4 for a round-trip, with exact change. To expedite boarding, riders are advised to purchase the Game Day Express pass in advance on the rideRTC app, the agency says.

Launching with the Raiders’ first preseason home game on Sunday, Aug. 13, the express bus will then continue for all nine of the Silver and Black’s regular season home games.

For the Golden Knights, RTC says the bus will begin with the first preseason home game on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at T-Mobile Arena. Additionally, for UNLV football home games, the service will begin with the first home game on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to RTC, pick-up locations for the 2023-2024 Raiders and VGK home games include:

Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052

Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino, 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel Spa, 7300 N. Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas 89084

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson 89044

RTC notes that the first departure for Raiders games is planned for three (3) hours prior to kick-off with service arriving approximately every 30 minutes. The departures from Aliante Casino Hotel Spa and Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall will be approximately every hour.

The last departure from all locations will be one (1) hour prior to kick-off. Each route departs approximately 30 minutes after the game ends at Allegiant Stadium, RTC notes.

For the Golden Knights, the first departure for will be two (2) hours before game time with additional departures depending on the location, ending one (1) hour before puck drop.

Each route will depart approximately 20 minutes after the game ends at T-Mobile Arena, the agency said.

Pick-up locations for the 2023-2024 UNLV football home games:

Route 613 – UNLV Game Day Express: UNLV Transit Center, 1135 E. University Ave., Las Vegas 89119

The first departure for UNLV football home games is two (2) hours before the game with additional service for every 20 minutes, until one (1) hour before kick-off. The route will depart approximately 25 minutes and one (1) hour after the game ends, RTC says.

For more information, visit: visit www.rtcsnv.com/gamedayexpress.

