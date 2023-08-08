Report names Nevada 9th-worst state to have a baby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the average conventional birth costing over $2,600 for mothers with insurance and nearly $15,000 for mothers without insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, with the Silver State ending up in the bottom ten.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures including cost, healthcare accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Massachusetts was named the best place to have a baby, followed by Minnesota and Vermont. South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi rounded out the bottom of the rankings.

Here is how Nevada was ranked in various categories, with 1 being best and 25 as average:

36th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

38th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

35th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care

30th – Infant Mortality Rate

45th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

31st – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

44th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

50th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

38th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

The complete report is available here.

