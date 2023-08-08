Report names Nevada 9th-worst state to have a baby

Pregnant woman
Pregnant woman(Pexels)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:04 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the average conventional birth costing over $2,600 for mothers with insurance and nearly $15,000 for mothers without insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, with the Silver State ending up in the bottom ten.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures including cost, healthcare accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Source: WalletHub

Massachusetts was named the best place to have a baby, followed by Minnesota and Vermont. South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi rounded out the bottom of the rankings.

Here is how Nevada was ranked in various categories, with 1 being best and 25 as average:

  • 36th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
  • 38th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
  • 35th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care
  • 30th – Infant Mortality Rate
  • 45th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
  • 31st – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
  • 44th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
  • 50th – Child-Care Centers per Capita
  • 38th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

The complete report is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Apartment fire near Valley View, Desert Inn on Aug. 5, 2023.
Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

Latest News

Some teachers rallied outside Arbor View High School on the first day of school to educate the...
First day of school arrives with no contract between CCSD, teachers
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark...
First day of school arrives with no contract between CCSD, teachers
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating ‘road rage’ stabbing near southwest valley elementary school
The first day of school in Clark County couldn’t come soon enough for Latreece Vaughn and her...
Clark County foster families receive free back-to-school supplies