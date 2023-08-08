Player celebrates wedding anniversary, hits six-figure jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

A lucky player celebrating an anniversary at Caesars Palace hit a jackpot worth nearly a...
A lucky player celebrating an anniversary at Caesars Palace hit a jackpot worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As an iconic Las Vegas Strip report celebrated its anniversary, a player there celebrating his own anniversary walked away with a big jackpot win.

According to a media release, a guest celebrating a wedding anniversary at Caesars hit a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em Poker at approximately 1 a.m. on August 7. The win was worth a haul of $242,467.

$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is third-largest in US history

Caesars Palace just finished celebrating its 57th anniversary on August 5.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

Atmosphere at the 2021 Life is Beautiful Music Festival held in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on...
Life is Beautiful hosting bartender job fairs for downtown Las Vegas festival
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs spent time for PTSD treatment after 156 mph DUI crash