Player celebrates wedding anniversary, hits six-figure jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As an iconic Las Vegas Strip report celebrated its anniversary, a player there celebrating his own anniversary walked away with a big jackpot win.

According to a media release, a guest celebrating a wedding anniversary at Caesars hit a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em Poker at approximately 1 a.m. on August 7. The win was worth a haul of $242,467.

Caesars Palace just finished celebrating its 57th anniversary on August 5.

