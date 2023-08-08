Pete Davidson announces ‘phone-free’ show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson announced on Tuesday he will host a show on the Las Vegas Strip next month.

According to The Cosmopolitan, the all-ages show, dubbed Pete Davidson & Friends, will be held at The Chelsea on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The venue also notes that Davidson’s appearance will be a “phone-free experience” and the “use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.”

The property says that upon arrival, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the show.

The Cosmoplitan’s website shows tickets start at $102.50 + taxes/fees. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., according to the resort.

⭐JUST ANNOUNCED⭐ Pete Davidson & Friends will be performing at The Chelsea on Saturday, September 23. Tickets on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10AM PST. pic.twitter.com/ENRpcSCBBm — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) August 8, 2023

For more information, visit: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/entertainment/events/pete-davidson-and-friends.

