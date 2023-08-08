Pete Davidson announces ‘phone-free’ show on Las Vegas Strip

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the "Saturday Night Live" star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, 2023, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson announced on Tuesday he will host a show on the Las Vegas Strip next month.

According to The Cosmopolitan, the all-ages show, dubbed Pete Davidson & Friends, will be held at The Chelsea on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The venue also notes that Davidson’s appearance will be a “phone-free experience” and the “use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.”

The property says that upon arrival, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the show.

The Cosmoplitan’s website shows tickets start at $102.50 + taxes/fees. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., according to the resort.

For more information, visit: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/entertainment/events/pete-davidson-and-friends.

