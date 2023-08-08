Opioid settlement funds to help Nevada pregnant women, new moms in recovery

Opioid Epidemic Settlement
Opioid Epidemic Settlement
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The EMPOWERED program at Roseman University College of Medicine has been awarded a two-year grant of $230,360 per year through the Fund for a Resilient Nevada to support its ongoing programs to help pregnant and post-partum individuals in their recovery from opioid use disorders.

The Fund for a Resilient Nevada was established in 2021 to administer the State’s portion of opioid litigation recoveries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose remains the leading cause of death among women of childbearing age (15 to 44 years old) both nationally and locally. It is also the leading cause of maternal mortality (death while pregnant or up to one year after giving birth) in Nevada according to the Nevada Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity Report.

EMPOWERED RISE (Recovery, Integration, Support and Empowerment), funded through the Fund for a Resilient Nevada, will “provide clients with enhanced psychoeducation and tailored peer and social supports, which provide targeted interventions and assistance matches each client’s individual needs and where they are in their journey of recovery and progress.”

“It’s grant funding like the Fund for a Resilient Nevada that allows EMPOWERED to have a profound impact on the lives of individuals who need support in their recovery and stabilization, and to become resilient,” said Andria Peterson, PharmD, EMPOWERED’s executive director and co-founder. “Ultimately, our goal is to empower individuals to be prepared for the birth of their babies, and to thrive as a caregiver.”

Established in 2018, EMPOWERED is a recovery-oriented, family-based program that combines medication for opioid use disorder with comprehensive, wraparound services to manage educational and therapeutic goals with peer support, individual and group therapy, and care navigation to promote health and abiding recovery. The program currently serves 112 active clients in Southern Nevada with plans to expand in Northern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigating Monday homicide
A lucky player celebrating an anniversary at Caesars Palace hit a jackpot worth nearly a...
Player celebrates wedding anniversary, hits six-figure jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Atmosphere at the 2021 Life is Beautiful Music Festival held in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on...
Life is Beautiful hosting bartender job fairs for downtown Las Vegas festival
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas