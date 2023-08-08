Life is Beautiful hosting bartender job fairs for downtown Las Vegas festival

Atmosphere at the 2021 Life is Beautiful Music Festival held in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on...
Atmosphere at the 2021 Life is Beautiful Music Festival held in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on September 17, 2021.(Courtesy Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/ via Life is Beautiful)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful is gearing up for the festival’s 10th anniversary next month by hosting job fairs as it looks to fill bartender positions.

According to a news release, Life is Beautiful will host bartender job fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Boulevard. The hiring events will be held both days from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The festival notes that those interested in employment should be advised of the following:

  • Onsite employment screening will only take 15 to 30 minutes.
  • Applicants must also attend one in-person, mandatory interview.
  • Applicants are required to bring a current resume, as well as TAM, Health, and Work cards to the hiring events.

Additionally, Life is Beautiful says interested applicants must fill out a pre-employment application HERE ahead of the hiring events.

Life is Beautiful will be held Sept. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

A lucky player celebrating an anniversary at Caesars Palace hit a jackpot worth nearly a...
Player celebrates wedding anniversary, hits six-figure jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade bringing PopStroke golf experience to Las Vegas
Zoox is bringing driverless robotaxis to Las Vegas
Driverless robotaxis coming to Las Vegas
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs spent time for PTSD treatment after 156 mph DUI crash