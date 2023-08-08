Life is Beautiful hosting bartender job fairs for downtown Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful is gearing up for the festival’s 10th anniversary next month by hosting job fairs as it looks to fill bartender positions.

According to a news release, Life is Beautiful will host bartender job fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Boulevard. The hiring events will be held both days from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The festival notes that those interested in employment should be advised of the following:

Onsite employment screening will only take 15 to 30 minutes.

Applicants must also attend one in-person, mandatory interview.

Applicants are required to bring a current resume, as well as TAM, Health, and Work cards to the hiring events.

Additionally, Life is Beautiful says interested applicants must fill out a pre-employment application HERE ahead of the hiring events.

Life is Beautiful will be held Sept. 22-24 in downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.