Las Vegas police investigating ‘road rage’ stabbing at southwest valley elementary school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the first day of school in Clark County, Las Vegas police responded to a stabbing at a school on Monday afternoon that the department said “appeared to be related to road rage of some sort.”

According to an LVMPD report, officers responded at approximately 5:33 p.m. to a stabbing at the Steele Elementary School. The suspect, an adult female, reportedly stabbed an adult male victim.

That man was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect left the scene but returned after officers called her. Police said that she is in custody and detectives are currently investigating the incident.

