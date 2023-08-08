Las Vegas police investigating ‘road rage’ stabbing at southwest valley elementary school

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the first day of school in Clark County, Las Vegas police responded to a stabbing at a school on Monday afternoon that the department said “appeared to be related to road rage of some sort.”

According to an LVMPD report, officers responded at approximately 5:33 p.m. to a stabbing at the Steele Elementary School. The suspect, an adult female, reportedly stabbed an adult male victim.

That man was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect left the scene but returned after officers called her. Police said that she is in custody and detectives are currently investigating the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

