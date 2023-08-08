Henderson police investigating Monday homicide

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments were called to a residence on the 2000 block of Pala Dura Dr. in reference to a person reporting that they located a dead relative.

According to a media release, the call came at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 7. Officers arrived and found a 47-year-old male dead at the scene. Henderson Detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that the death was the result of a homicide.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin. As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

This is being investigated as the sixth homicide in the City of Henderson for 2023. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

