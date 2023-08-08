Forecast Outlook - 08/08/23

Good Morning! The dry and breezy weather sticks around through Tuesday before some more moisture returns for the middle of the week.

Skies stay sunny on Tuesday with a forecast high of 103° in Las Vegas. Wind gusts will be hovering in the 25-35 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley.

Some more moisture begins to move in from the south starting on Wednesday, bringing back the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of thunderstorms this week will be on Thursday with a forecast high of 98° in Las Vegas.

Slight shower and storm chances continue through the weekend with the best chances focused over the mountains. Temperatures will hold in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend.

