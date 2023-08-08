Forecast Outlook - 08/08/23

Dry and Breezy Tuesday, Slight Chance Wednesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:08 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Morning! The dry and breezy weather sticks around through Tuesday before some more moisture returns for the middle of the week.

Skies stay sunny on Tuesday with a forecast high of 103° in Las Vegas. Wind gusts will be hovering in the 25-35 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley.

Some more moisture begins to move in from the south starting on Wednesday, bringing back the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of thunderstorms this week will be on Thursday with a forecast high of 98° in Las Vegas.

Slight shower and storm chances continue through the weekend with the best chances focused over the mountains. Temperatures will hold in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
Damages estimated at $50K after fire Monday morning in bathroom at Las Vegas Strip resort
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
2 dead after shooting Sunday night in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Body cam video from an officer's encounter with a street vendor in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police officer draws Taser in altercation with street vendor near Strip

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Monday, August 7 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/07/23
Monday, Aug. 7, Las Vegas AM weather update
Monday, Aug. 7, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-8/06/23