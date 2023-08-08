First day of school arrives with no contract between CCSD, teachers

Some teachers rallied outside Arbor View High School on the first day of school to educate the public about a lack of a contract
By Joe Vigil
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some teachers rallied outside Arbor View High School on the first day of school to educate the public about a lack of a contract between teachers and the Clark County School District.

“I’m tired of working for peanuts for the school district, 24 years,” said Theatre and Film Studies teacher David Kelley. “And they’ve approved all the other contracts and not ours and it’s ridiculous.”

Kelley said he is not paid to teach after school while working on plays with students.

“If I’m not in there after school every day, they can’t perform their extracurricular activities, the reason they come to school. A lot of the reason these kids come to school is for the electives here,” Kelley explained.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says the two sides are still “a little bit apart.” While he says teachers have the right to rally, he would like to see both sides at the bargaining table.

“What I would just say to our teachers is to stay focused, and I know they will,” said Dr. Jara. “And maybe the union leadership and the chief negotiator, instead of scheduling rallies, get to the bargaining table so we can address their concerns.”

The superintendent also had a message for parents.

“This elementary school that I was at yesterday, our teacher setting up her room, really excited to welcome her kids. So that’s what I’ll tell the parents. Trust us, that we’ll be focused on our student learning,” said Dr. Jara.

Teachers are asking for a 10% raise in the first year, 8% the second year, $5,000 more for teachers at Title One schools and better healthcare.

Officials with CCEA, the union that represents teachers, said they are planning hundreds more rallies at schools across the district over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Naranjo, 16, died after riding his mini bike on a North Las Vegas trail. Naranjo hit a...
Las Vegas teen dies after hitting cable on bike trail
Kaitlin Glover
Former Las Vegas teacher accused of sexual relationship with minor student for 4 years
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Multiple people dead after stolen car splits in half in North Las Vegas single-vehicle crash
Coroner IDs 3 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in North Las Vegas
Apartment fire near Valley View, Desert Inn on Aug. 5, 2023.
Up to 70 residents displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

Latest News

Some teachers rallied outside Arbor View High School on the first day of school to educate the...
First day of school arrives with no contract between CCSD, teachers
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating ‘road rage’ stabbing at southwest valley elementary school
The first day of school in Clark County couldn’t come soon enough for Latreece Vaughn and her...
Clark County foster families receive free back-to-school supplies
CCSD provided free school supplies to some foster families
Clark County foster families receive free back-to-school supplies