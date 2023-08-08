First day of school arrives with no contract between CCSD, teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some teachers rallied outside Arbor View High School on the first day of school to educate the public about a lack of a contract between teachers and the Clark County School District.

“I’m tired of working for peanuts for the school district, 24 years,” said Theatre and Film Studies teacher David Kelley. “And they’ve approved all the other contracts and not ours and it’s ridiculous.”

Kelley said he is not paid to teach after school while working on plays with students.

“If I’m not in there after school every day, they can’t perform their extracurricular activities, the reason they come to school. A lot of the reason these kids come to school is for the electives here,” Kelley explained.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says the two sides are still “a little bit apart.” While he says teachers have the right to rally, he would like to see both sides at the bargaining table.

“What I would just say to our teachers is to stay focused, and I know they will,” said Dr. Jara. “And maybe the union leadership and the chief negotiator, instead of scheduling rallies, get to the bargaining table so we can address their concerns.”

The superintendent also had a message for parents.

“This elementary school that I was at yesterday, our teacher setting up her room, really excited to welcome her kids. So that’s what I’ll tell the parents. Trust us, that we’ll be focused on our student learning,” said Dr. Jara.

Teachers are asking for a 10% raise in the first year, 8% the second year, $5,000 more for teachers at Title One schools and better healthcare.

Officials with CCEA, the union that represents teachers, said they are planning hundreds more rallies at schools across the district over the next two weeks.

